Seattle Man Injured When Semi-Truck Strikes Guardrail Along I-90 Near Ellensburg

One person has injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Kittitas County on Tuesday morning.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at just before 7 a.m. on Interstate-90 about a mile west of Ellensburg when a semi-truck driven by 46-year-old Biniam M. Habte of Seattle went off the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Biniam sustained unspecified injuries in the collision and was transported to Kittitas Valley Hospital in Ellensburg for treatment.

Troopers say the cause of the incident was inattentive driving on the part of Habte.

The crash snarled traffic in the eastbound lanes of the freeway for several hours.