DNR Seeking Info About Trucks, Motorcycles Seen Near Site Of 50-Acre Wildfire In Methow Valley

Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating several vehicles that were seen near a recent wildfire in Okanogan County.

The Cumbo Fire torched approximately 51 acres along Burma Road about two miles northwest of the town of Methow after sparking at around 2 p.m. on Sept. 11.

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Fire investigators with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) say several witnesses reported observing and hearing motorcycles operating in an off-road area near the fire's origin, and also saw two vehicles departing from the same vicinity about 30 minutes later.

One of two vehicles witnessed leaving the scene of the Cumbo Fire near Methow on Sept. 11 (photo provided by Washington State Department of Natural Resources) One of two vehicles witnessed leaving the scene of the Cumbo Fire near Methow on Sept. 11 (photo provided by Washington State Department of Natural Resources)

DNR officials say both vehicles were white pickup trucks, with one being a crew cab Chevrolet with an open bed carrying two red motorcycles, and the other an unknown make with a black canopy or black utility box pulling a white enclosed utility trailer.

One of two vehicles witnessed leaving the scene of the Cumbo Fire near Methow on Sept. 11 (photo provided by Washington State Department of Natural Resources) One of two vehicles witnessed leaving the scene of the Cumbo Fire near Methow on Sept. 11 (photo provided by Washington State Department of Natural Resources)

As both vehicles departed from the scene, the latter was seen by witnesses turning north on State Route 153 (SR-153) towards Carlton, while the former was observed turning south on SR-153 towards Pateros. Both were reportedly traveling at a high-rate of speed as they drove in a harried manner away from the fire.

Anyone with information regarding either vehicle, the motorcycles, or their potential owners or operators on the day of the fire are being asked to contact DNR Fire Investigator Chad Unland via email at chad.unland@dnr.wa.gov.