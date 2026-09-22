Police Investigating Possible Gang-Related Shooting In Edson Tracks Neighborhood Of Othello

Police in Adams County are investigating a suspected drive-by shooting in the Othello area.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says it occurred on Saturday (Sept. 19) at around 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of April Road, where deputies responded to multiple reports of gunshots and arrived to discover a parked vehicle with several bullet holes.

Investigators say the shooting was likely gang-related and they are in the process of following several leads connected to multiple juvenile suspects.

No injuries were reported.

The incident marks the second round of gunfire in the Edson Tracks neighborhood of Othello this summer, and follows a gang-related shooting that injured a teenage boy in late July for which two men are now serving time in jail.