Two Arrested In Moses Lake For Child Endangerment After Police Find Fentanyl, Loaded Gun Inside Home

A pair of Grant County residents are facing child endangerment and other charges, after police say they discovered potentially-lethal narcotics and a loaded firearm at their residence this week.

The Moses Lake Police Department says the items were found during the execution of a search warrant in the 1200 block of West Gary Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers reportedly located an eight-year-old child inside the home, along with loose fentanyl powder and the loaded weapon, both of which were easily accessible to the child.

Investigators say they also uncovered evidence of drug trafficking at the residence and arrested two suspects who reside there, 36-year-old Paul Fear and 34-year-old Brittany Silva, who were booked into the Grant County Jail for possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a firearm, and child endangerment.

The child was safely transferred to the custody with Child Protective Services.

Police officials didn't indicate if either Fear or Silva are the biological parent or legal guardian of the child.