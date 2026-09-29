B.C. Woman Jailed After Alleged Car Theft, Foot Pursuit At Gorge Amphitheater

A Canadian woman is behind bars in Grant County after police say she fled from officers upon being found in possession of a stolen vehicle near George early Monday.

Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff's Office reportedly observed the woman in the parking lot of the Gorge Amphitheater stealing a pickup truck, which was discovered high-centered nearby a short time later by an officer with the Moses Lake Police Department who was working an overtime shift at the venue.

Police say the woman responded to the officer's commands to halt with an obscene gesture before fleeing in the direction of a residence in the vicinity.

Sheriff's deputies then reportedly observed the woman break into a travel trailer at the property, from which she again extended an obscene gesture after being given commands to exit by police.

Eventually, a K9 unit was called to the scene and successfully flushed the woman, 41-year-old Sarah Poole of Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, out of the trailer.

Poole was arrested and treated for minor injuries caused when the K9 dog bit her, prior to being transported to the Grant County Jail and booked for motor vehicle theft, attempted burglary, resisting arrest, first-degree criminal trespassing, and second-degree vehicle prowling.