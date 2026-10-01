Two Killed In Crash Involving Semi-Truck That Fled Scene On I-90 Near Moses Lake

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle accident in Grant County on Wednesday night.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 9:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate-90 (I-90) about five miles west of Moses Lake, when an SUV driven by 29-year-old Brody Milbrandt of Moses Lake rear-ended a semi-truck and crashed.

Both Brody and his lone passenger, 27-year-old Craig Dennis of Moses Lake, sustained traumatic injuries in the collision and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers say the semi-truck failed to stop after the crash and continued eastbound on I-90.

The State Patrol is now seeking information about the semi and its driver, and is still investigating the exact cause of the incident, including whether or not intoxicants were a factor.