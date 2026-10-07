Man Arrested After Being Linked To Burglary, Theft At Moses Lake Car Wash

A Grant County man is behind bars after police say they connected him to a burglary in Moses Lake last weekend.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says its Crime Reduction Team arrested 27-year-old Jonathan Pray of Moses Lake on Tuesday, following a review of video security footage from a car wash in the 12000 block of North Frontage Road East.

Investigators say the surveillance imagery showed Pray and an unidentified woman leaving the facility shortly before the discovery of a cash box which had been forcibly opened inside one of the wash bays at the business.

Pray was booked into the Grant County Jail for second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, and third-degree malicious mischief.

Sheriff's officials did not indicate if the woman is also being sought for any role she might have had in the alleged crimes.