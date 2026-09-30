Prescribed Burn Scheduled For Methow Valley Forest Near Carlton

Even as numerous wildfires remain active in North Central Washington, crews with the U.S. Forest Service are planning a prescribed burn in Okanogan County.

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says the burn is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 5 in the Hornet Draw area on the Methow Valley Ranger District about two miles west of Carlton.

Officials say plans call for burning 347 acres to help in reducing overgrown vegetation and the potential for wildland fire starts.

Residents and visitors at the southern end of the Methow Valley will likely notice smoke emanating from the burning operations, including in and near to the towns of Carlton and Methow.

Smoke impacts from the managed fire are expected to be minimal in nearby communities, but recreationists in the area's national forest could experience some smoke.

The prescribed burn is dependent on weather and could be postponed if conditions are not suitable for the action.