Scientists Keeping Closer Watch On Mt. Adams After Uptick In Earthquakes

What is normally the quietest of the volcanoes in the Cascade Mountain range is now receiving a lot more attention from scientists.

Mount Adams has experienced at least six sizeable earthquakes underneath its base this month, prompting volcanologists to establish a closer eye on the 12,276-foot peak, which has long been considered dormant.

The mountain typically only sees one earthquake every two to three years, but September's uptick in seismic activity has scientists wondering what might be going on underneath the volcano, which last erupted over 1,000 years ago.

Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey have now moved seismic monitoring equipment from Washington's Glacier Peak to better detect events at Mount Adams - which is located about 50 miles southwest of Yakima.