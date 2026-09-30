Repo Man Arrested For Trying To Take Back Wrong SUV In Ellensburg

A Yakima County man is facing charges after being arrested for allegedly attempting to repossess the wrong vehicle in Ellensburg.

The Ellensburg Daily Record says it happened at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 24 when a woman was returning to her residence on East Berry Road and was approached by 26-year-old John Michael Crippen of Selah, who reportedly told her he was at the location to repossess her SUV.

Court documents indicate that after the woman told Crippen she'd just purchased the vehicle from a neighbor, he attempted to forcibly remove the keys from its ignition and injured her hand in the process.

He also reportedly had no written evidence of being employed as a vehicle recovery agent or any specific written authorization for the repossession of the woman's SUV.

Reports indicate Crippen was chased off by a neighbor who came to the woman's aid brandishing a firearm, and police later made contact with him at a convenience store in the 2300 block of South Canyon Road in Ellensburg.

Officers say Crippen showed them a printout detailing a repossession plan for the woman's vehicle and also advised them that his employer, a car dealership, places GPS trackers on every vehicle they sell.

Police say Crippen didn't have a photo of the woman's SUV or its license plate or vehicle identification number, and they soon determined the SUV outlined in the repossession notice he provided was actually located in Milton-Freewater, Ore. at the time.

Crippen was arrested and booked into the Kittitas County Jail for attempted second-degree robbery.

After making an initial appearance in Kittitas County Superior Court on Sept. 25, Crippen posted $5,000 bond and was released pending his arraignment on Oct. 1.