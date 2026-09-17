Easton Man Receives Six Months In Jail For Attempted Strangling Of His Wife

An Easton man has been sentenced to six months in jail, after admitting to attempting to strangle his wife during a domestic dispute four months ago.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports the sentence stemmed from a plea agreement accepted by 31-year-old Humberto Diaz-Acosta on second-degree assault (domestic violence) charges in Kittitas County Superior Court.

Acosta had been charged with second- and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and interfering with reports of domestic violence in connection to an incident at a residence in the 400 block of Railroad Street in Easton on the morning of May 31.

Get our free mobile app

Court documents indicate Acosta and his wife were quarreling over their impending divorce when he grabbed her around the neck and pressed his forearm to her throat in an attempt to strangle her.

Police say after breaking free, Acosta's wife then attempted to call 9-1-1 using her cell phone, but Acosta took it from her, forcing her to use her daughter's cell phone to eventually call for help.

Acosta will receive credit for the time he's already served in jail, and his sentence also includes 12 months of community custody following his release.