Moses Lake Woman Jailed After Allegedly Setting Own House On Fire With 4-Year-Old Daughter Inside

A Grant County woman is facing several criminal charges after police say she purposefully set her home on fire while she and her young child were inside over the weekend.

The Moses Lake Police Department says officers and crews from the Moses Lake Fire Department responded to a residence in the 2300 block of West Marina Drive at just after noon on Sunday, and arrived to find the modular home fully involved in flames.

Police also discovered singed hairs and other injuries on 37-year-old Kristin Stepper and her four-year-old daughter.

Stepper later reportedly admitted to intentionally starting the fire by pouring gasoline inside the residence and igniting its trail.

Investigators say a gasoline canister was located at the home, which they suspect contained the accelerant that was used by Stepper to start the fire.

Police officials say Stepper's actions were connected to a recent family dispute but they did not elaborate on any known details.

Stepper was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail for first-degree arson, second-degree criminal mistreatment, and reckless endangerment - domestic violence.

The child was placed into protective custody.