Newly-released video from a public records request filed by KING-TV depicts several of the six young men accused of starting the deadly Chelan Hills Fire in the act of sparking the blaze.

The fire was ignited on the night of July 4 in Northwestern Douglas County, where it went on to burn nearly 10,000 acres, destroy 19 homes and over 100 other structures, injure six firefighters, and kill 69-year-old Robert Lister.

Eighteen-year-old Michael Yakimov of Kent has been arrested in connection to setting the fire and has been charged with manslaughter and arson - both in the first-degree, malicious mischief, and six counts of third-degree assault.

Police in Douglas County are still seeking five additional suspects for their roles in igniting the blaze.