Othello Man Killed In Deadly Single-Vehicle Accident Near George

An Adams County man is dead following a single-vehicle accident near George on Tuesday evening.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at the intersection of Road 5 Southwest and Beverly-Burke Road Southwest, when a sedan driven by 62-year-old Dana Steiner of Othello went off the roadway and struck the embankment of a roadside canal.

Steiner sustained traumatic injuries in the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sheriff's officials say Steiner wasn't wearing a seatbelt and caused the crash by running a stop sign at the intersection.

They added that intoxicants are also believed to have played a role in the incident, which slowed traffic on the roadway for several hours and remains under investigation.