One Arrested, One At Large In Moses Lake Theft Case

One person is in jail and police are still seeking a second suspect in connection to the theft of an outboard motor in Grant County last month.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the theft occurred on Aug. 18 at Connelly Park in Moses Lake, where two people entered the property after cutting the lock on an entry gate before stealing the motor and loading it into a van.

Investigators used video surveillance to identify one of the suspects and the van, which was traced to a residence in Kennewick where 48-year-old Justin Leatherwood was arrested.

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Leatherwood was transported to the Grant County Jail where he was booked for suspicion of first-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass, and third-degree malicious mischief.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Crime Reduction Team is still looking for the second suspect, and anyone with information about their identity and/or whereabouts is being asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160, or via email - crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.