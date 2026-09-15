Wenatchee Man Arrested After Alleged Knife Threats, DUI Pursuit & Crash

A Wenatchee man is behind bars after police say he threatened several people with a knife and crashed his vehicle into private property while attempting to evade arrest on Sunday afternoon.

The Wenatchee Police Department says officers responded to reports of an armed man making threats at a residence in the 300 block of Western Avenue at around 5:15 p.m.

Shortly after police arrived, they learned that the suspect, 21-year-old Leobardo Lino-Juarez, had fled the scene in a vehicle at a high rate of speed.

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Officers pursued Lino-Juarez on a number of surface streets in the city of Wenatchee until he crashed his vehicle into a fence at the intersection of Cherry Street and Western Avenue.

He then exited the vehicle and fled on foot, before being tracked down and arrested by police in the 1700 block of Windsor Court.

Lino-Juarez was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for felony assault, burglary, reckless driving, DUI, obstructing a law enforcement official, and driving with a suspended license.

Police also discovered that Lino-Juarez was wanted on two outstanding criminal warrants.