Mission Ridge Turns Wintertime White After Mid-September Snow Storm

This weekend's wet weather across Central and Eastern Washington also brought a round of late-summer snow to the slopes of the Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort.

Mission Ridge officials reported a few flakes falling above 6000 feet in elevation as far back as two weeks ago, but conditions at the resort on Sunday morning more resembled those of mid-December than mid-September.

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Although staff at Mission Ridge didn't publicize an exact amount of snow that fell over the weekend, estimates ranged from six to 10 inches.

The resort says the late-summer snow it received is expected to rapidly soften and recede as temperatures at Mission Ridge return to seasonal norms later in the week.