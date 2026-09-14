About 500 Rock Island Residents Without Power After Car Strikes Utility Pole
The lights are back on in Rock Island this morning, after roughly half the town's residents were without electricity for about nine hours on Sunday.
The Douglas County Public Utility District says the outage began at around 11:15 a.m. when a vehicle struck a utility pole in the area, knocking out power to 500 homes and businesses.
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The outage lasted until around 9 p.m., when PUD crews were finally able to complete the installation of a new pole and re-energize all required electrical lines.
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Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!