PETA Issues Letter Seeking Animal Cruelty Charges Against Arson Suspect(s) In Chelan Hills Fire

A well-known animal rights organization is calling on prosecutors to file charges of animal cruelty against an arson suspect accused of starting a wildfire that killed one person and destroyed nearly two dozen homes in Douglas County over this year's Fourth of July Weekend.

On Monday (Sept. 14), the group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sent a letter to Douglas County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Callan Martinez urging her to add cruelty-to-animals charges to the list of those already filed against 18-year-old Michael Yakimov of Kent.

Yakimov has been charged with manslaughter and arson - both in the first-degree, malicious mischief, and six counts of third-degree assault in connection with the Chelan Hills Fire, which killed 69-year-old Robert Lister, injured six firefighters, destroyed 19 homes and over 100 other structures, and blackened nearly 10,000 acres in the McNeil Canyon area and other parts of Northwestern Douglas County over the span of a week in early July.

PETA is asking for the additional charges in their pursuit of justice for the numerous domestic and wild animals that were killed in the blaze, including two dogs and three cats, along with scores of deer, ducks, geese, goats, rabbits, and turkeys that also perished in the flames.

“As the Chelan Hills Fire swept through neighborhoods and hillsides, both wild animals and beloved companions burned alive in agony, while countless more lost their homes,” said PETA Vice President Daniel Paden in a Monday press release. “PETA is calling on authorities to hold those responsible accountable for the immense suffering and death this fire inflicted on animals.”

PETA says prosecutors in neighboring Oregon and California have pursued animal cruelty charges at its behest in similar circumstances and eventually won convictions.

Authorities in Douglas County are still seeking five other suspects in connection to the fire, and PETA is asking that each of them also receive charges of cruelty-to-animals.

PETA officials are also taking the opportunity to remind people never to leave their domestic pets or livestock behind during an emergency.