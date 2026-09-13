15-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Connection To Gang-Related Shooting In Moses Lake

Authorities in Grant County have made an arrest in connection to a gang-related shooting in Moses Lake last week.

The Moses Lake Police Department says the 15-year-old boy was arrested by its Tactical Response Team during the execution of a search warrant in the 1900 block of Basin Street in Moses Lake on Friday (Sept. 11).

Investigators say the teen was apprehended for his role in a shooting in the area of West Fern Drive and South Gibby Road that left a 17-year-old boy wounded in leg on Sept. 9.

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The victim was reportedly treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening wounds.

Police executed another search warrant in the 1700 block of Crouse Street on Sept. 10 in an effort to locate the weapon(s) they believe may have been used in the shooting.

The 15-year-boy arrested Friday was booked into a regional juvenile detention facility on charges of first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and reckless endangerment.