Idaho Man Injured After Suspected DUI Rollover Crash Near Blewett Pass
An out-of-state man has injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Kittitas County on Monday afternoon.
The Washington State Patrol says it happened at just before 1 p.m. on U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of the Blewett Pass summit when a sedan driven by 48-year-old Michael A. Wegner of Post Falls, Idaho failed to negotiate a curve, went off the roadway, and rolled.
Wegner sustained unspecified injuries in the crash and was transported to Kittitas Valley Hospital in Ellensburg for treatment.
Troopers say intoxicants were a factor in the wreck and Wegner is now facing DUI charges.
The accident slowed traffic on the highway for a number of hours.
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Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell