Moses Lake Man Arrested For Illegal Drug & Firearms Possession

A Grant County man is behind bars on drug possession charges.

The Moses Lake Police Department says officers contacted 57-year-old John Gill of Moses Lake on Oct. 14, after employees at a convenience store called 9-1-1 to report that he'd fallen asleep inside his vehicle while parked at a gas pump.

Police say they found Gill in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as a firearm he is not allowed to have due to his status as a convicted felon.

A subsequent search of Gill's camper near Airway Drive in Moses Lake also led to the discovery of a second firearm and evidence of drug sales.

Gill was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail on charges related to drug and illegal firearms possession.