Convicted Felon Jailed After Search Turns Up Illegally-Possessed Firearm In Moses Lake
A convicted felon is once again behind bars after police say he was found to be unlawfully in possession of a firearm.
The Moses Lake Police Department says investigators received information that 28-year-old Osvaldo Villalobos was in possession of the weapon on Oct. 12, and conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle later that same day, after obtaining the necessary search warrant.
Upon the execution of the warrant, officers discovered a short-barrel shotgun inside Villalobos' vehicle.
Villalobos was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail for two outstanding warrants and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
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