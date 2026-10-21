Two Arrested, Including Known Gang Member For Cocaine Trafficking In Moses Lake

Two men are in jail after being found in possession of illegal drugs and firearms.

The Moses Lake Police Department says detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 1500 block of North Buell Street on Oct. 16 and turned up several firearms and evidence of drug activity, including cocaine trafficking.

The subject of the warrant, 21-year-old Andre Vasquez, who is also a known Norteno gang member, was arrested along with 18-year-old Manuel Olivarez.

Both men were booked into the Grant County Jail on a variety of firearms and drug charges.