Warden Driver Injured When Train Collides With Semi-Truck In Bruce

A Grant County resident has serious injuries after a train collided with the semi-truck they were driving in Adams County on Wednesday morning.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says it happened near the intersection of Booker and West Lee Roads in the unincorporated community of Bruce, when the Warden resident attempted to cross a set of railroad tracks and was struck by the locomotive.

The driver of the semi sustained significant injuries in the accident and was airlifted to an out-of-area hospital for treatment.

Investigators say it appears the driver of the semi was traveling at speeds above the posted limit and failed to yield at the railroad crossing.

Sheriff's officials say the train was traveling at a low speed when the collision occurred, and that the location is marked with the appropriate signage for motorists to yield at the crossing.

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At this time, no criminal charges are pending against the driver of the semi.

A commercial vehicle inspector with the Washington State Patrol assisted the Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

According to officials with Adams County, the crossing has already been identified as being in need of several safety improvements, with work to install them currently in the planning stage.

No other identifying information about the injured driver was provided, including their age or gender.