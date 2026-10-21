Warden Driver Injured When Train Collides With Semi-Truck In Bruce

Warden Driver Injured When Train Collides With Semi-Truck In Bruce

photo credit: Facebook

A Grant County resident has serious injuries after a train collided with the semi-truck they were driving in Adams County on Wednesday morning.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says it happened near the intersection of Booker and West Lee Roads in the unincorporated community of Bruce, when the Warden resident attempted to cross a set of railroad tracks and was struck by the locomotive.

The driver of the semi sustained significant injuries in the accident and was airlifted to an out-of-area hospital for treatment.

Investigators say it appears the driver of the semi was traveling at speeds above the posted limit and failed to yield at the railroad crossing.

Sheriff's officials say the train was traveling at a low speed when the collision occurred, and that the location is marked with the appropriate signage for motorists to yield at the crossing.

photo credit: Facebook
photo credit: Facebook

At this time, no criminal charges are pending against the driver of the semi.

A commercial vehicle inspector with the Washington State Patrol assisted the Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

According to officials with Adams County, the crossing has already been identified as being in need of several safety improvements, with work to install them currently in the planning stage.

No other identifying information about the injured driver was provided, including their age or gender.

Union Pacific's Big Boy 4014 Steam Locomotive

As part of the United States' 250th anniversary, Union Pacific is joining in the festivities with the legendary Big Boy Locomotive Number 4014 embarking on a coast-to-coast tour that will take the historic train across the nation, with stops in Salt Lake City, Omaha, Nebraska, St. Louis, Kansas City, Chicago, Buffalo, Philadelphia, and more.

Gallery Credit: Ed Nice

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