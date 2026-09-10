Police Seeking Suspects In Gang-Related Moses Lake Shooting That Injured Teen

Police in Grant County are investigating a shooting that injured a teenager in Moses Lake this week.

The Moses Lake Police Department says officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of West Fern Drive and South Gibby Road at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, but did not locate any victims or suspects upon their arrival.

A short time later, police were informed that a 17-year-old male had just arrived at Samaritan Hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators then established a location where they believed the shooting had occurred, and later executed a search warrant at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Crouse Street.

No arrests were made during the servicing of the warrant, although police say it was mainly executed in an attempt to locate firearms which may have been used in the shooting.

Detectives believe the incident was gang related and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Moses Lake Police Department at 509-764-3887.