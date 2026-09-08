Literal Cat Burglar Arrested Near Moses Lake After Stealing Feline At Knife-Point

A Moses Lake woman is in jail on a long list of suspected offenses after being arrested in connection to a Monday robbery.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded at around 12:45 p.m. to the 8000 block of Patton Boulevard Northeast near Moses Lake after a man called 9-1-1 to report that 21-year-old Hannah Gannon had threatened him with a knife and taken his cat.

Responding deputies observed a woman matching Gannon's description crawling through a hole in a fence along State Route 17 before fleeing and followed her until she reportedly threatened to stab them with a knife.

The woman, who was positively identified as Gannon, was eventually arrested with the assistance of a K9 unit and booked into the Grant County Jail for suspicion of first-degree robbery, felony making threats to kill, intimidating a public servant, and obstructing a law enforcement official.

The Sheriff's Office did not specify what became of the cat.