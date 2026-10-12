Moses Lake Man Jailed For Alleged Assault Of Witnesses To His Attempted Arson

A Grant County man is behind bars after police say he was seen attempting to commit arson by a pair of witnesses whom he later assaulted on Sunday afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded at around 3:30 p.m. to a property in the 7400 block of Cole Road Northeast near Moses Lake, after two people called to report seeing a man attempting to light a patch of dry grass on fire near a barn.

Officers also learned the man had allegedly thrown rocks at the witnesses after they attempted to confront him.

Police located the suspect, 64-year-old Randal Redding of Moses Lake, who reportedly resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody at the scene.

Redding was booked into the Grant County Jail for second-degree assault, second-degree reckless burning, and obstructing a law enforcement official.

Officials say the barn was not damaged and the two witnesses sustained minor injuries but declined treatment at the scene.