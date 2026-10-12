Three Injured When Car Hits SUV On SR-970 Near Cle Elum

Three people have injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Kittitas County on Sunday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 1:20 p.m. on State Route 970 about seven miles east of Cle Elum, when a sedan driven by 27-year-old Adam Lange of Seattle struck an SUV driven by 53-year-old Brandy Nordstrom of Mercer Island.

Lange was injured in the collision and transported to Overlake Hospital in Bellevue, while Nordstrom and her lone passenger - a 14-year-old boy, were also injured in the crash and taken by a private party to Kittitas Valley Healthcare in Ellensburg for treatment.

Troopers say Lange caused the accident by failing to yield when he entered the highway from Teanaway Road and hit Nordstrom.

A report from the State Patrol indicates charges are pending against Lange and intoxicants were not a factor in the wreck, which slowed traffic on the highway for a number of hours.