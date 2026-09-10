Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Man Who Allegedly Assaulted Deputy Near Wauconda

Police in Okanogan County are asking for the public's assistance in locating a man wanted for assaulting a sheriff's deputy this week.

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Mark Ortiz was reportedly trespassing at a property along State Route 20 near Wauconda, and assaulted a responding deputy before fleeing the area on foot.

Investigators did not elaborate on how Ortiz allegedly assaulted the deputy or where specifically he was said to be trespassing.

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Ortiz is described as being Caucasian, standing 5'7" tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last known to be wearing a camouflage jacket and blue jeans.

Investigators say Ortiz should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if spotted.

Instead, anyone who knows the current whereabouts of Ortiz or thinks they might have seen him should contact the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office at 509-422-7232.