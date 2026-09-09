Four Jailed After Discovery Of AK-47, Assault & Robbery In Moses Lake

Four people are in jail, including two juveniles, following a robbery and assault, and the discovery of illegal firearms in Moses Lake on Monday morning.

The Moses Lake Police Department says officers responded to reports of a juvenile male who'd been robbed and assaulted by several suspects near East 7th Avenue and South Balsam Street, and identified a nearby apartment complex where the suspects were believed to be hiding.

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After obtaining a search warrant, the suspects were arrested and three illegal firearms were found inside the residence, including an AK-47 assault rifle.

Twenty-four-year-old Jose Tinoco, and two juveniles whose names were not released, were booked into jail on charges connected to the alleged robbery and assault, while 21-year-old Zunem Sanchez-Clemente was booked for second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal delivery of a firearm.

Investigators say all of the suspects and crimes are thought to be gang related.