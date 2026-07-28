Elderly Woman Arrested After Alleged Threats To Shoot Roommate In Coulee City

An elderly Grant County woman is behind bars after police say she made threats to harm a man who'd been rooming with her on Tuesday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Main Street in Coulee City after the man called 9-1-1 to report that 82-year-old Judy Moo had threatened to shoot him.

The victim reportedly told police he heard the sound of a gun being cocked near to him inside the home and became frightened for his safety.

Moo was arrested after being called out of the residence by deputies and surrendering peacefully.

She was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of harassment-domestic violence.

Sheriff's officials say a thorough search of the home was conducted but no firearms were found.