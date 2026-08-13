Fire Guts Derelict Structure At Mill Bay Boat Launch Near Manson

A derelict structure in rural Chelan County is now a charred shell following a late-Tuesday fire.

Officials with Chelan County Fire District No. 5 say the blaze erupted at around 10:45 p.m. near the Mill Bay Boat Launch in the Manson area.

Fire crews reported the abandoned home was fully involved when they arrived at the scene, and roughly 13,000 gallons of water was used to knock down the flames.

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While the structure was saved from completely burning down, it was heavily damaged in the fire, whose cause remains under investigation.

Chelan County Fire District No. 7 also assisted with firefighting operations.

No injuries were reported.