Dozens Of Roads & Trails Closed, Hundreds On High Alert As Three Queens Fire Grows With No Containment

A wildfire on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest in Kittitas County continues its steady burn as hundreds remain on high alert.

The Three Queens Fire was sparked by a lightning strike on July 15 about six miles west of Snoqualmie Pass near Hibox Lake, and has since grown to a currently-estimated size of 3,305 acres with no official containment as of Wednesday (Aug. 12) morning.

Dozens of homes and cabins in the areas of Lake Kachess and Cooper Lake are now under evacuation notices after the blaze increased in activity over last weekend (see full list of current closures below).

Numerous local roads and trails in the vicinity have also been closed due to the flames, which are burning primarily at a high elevation in sub-alpine fir and other timber.

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Extreme fire behavior, austere terrain, and other hazards like rolling boulders and logs have made firefighting efforts on the ground challenging.

Crews with Northwest Complex Incident Management Team 13 are working around the clock to protect structures and build containment lines, while rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft are routinely performing diurnal aerial water drops on the fire.

There are currently a total of 209 personnel assigned to the blaze, along with multiple apparatus and aircraft.

Thus far, no structures are known to have been damaged or destroyed and no injuries have been reported.

CURRENT TRAILS CLOSED DUE TO THREE QUEENS FIRE

Little Kachess Trail 1312

Rachel Lake Trail 1313

Mineral Creek Trail 1331

Lake Lillian Trail 1332

Gold Creek Valley Trail 1314

Pete Lake Trail 1323

Thorp Creek Trail 1316

Knox Creek Trail 1315.1

French Cabin Creek Trail 1305

Little Joe Lake Trail 1330.1

Kachess Ridge Trail 1315

Red Mountain Trail 1330

Alaska Lake Trail 1314.1

Cooper River Trail 1327

Pacific Crest Trail #2000 – Snoqlualmie Pass to Deception Pass

Escondido Lake Trail 1320

Tired Creek Trail 1317

Waptus Pass Trail 1329

Lemah Meadows 1323.2

Waptus Burn Trail 1329.3

Polallie Ridge Trail 1309

Spinola Creek Trail 1310.1

Peggy’s Pond Trail 1375

Spade Lake Trail 1337

Trail Creek Trail 1322

Michael Lake Trail 1336

Cathedral Pass Trail 1345

Dutch Miller Gap Trail 1362

Lake Vicente Trail 1365

Deception Pass Trail 1376

Davis Peak Trail 1324

Kachess Ridge Trail 1315

Easton Ridge Trail 1212

Domerie Peak 1308

Spectacle Lake 1306

Glacier Lake 1360

CURRENT FOREST SERVICE ROADS CLOSED DUE TO THREE QUEENS FIRE

128

4822

4308

4824

4300

4826

4312

4828

4315

4824-115

4316

4832

4316-111

4832-136

4300-126

4900

4600

4930

4613

4934

4616

4936

4616-113

4948

4617

4832-114

4618

4832-146

4818

4832-142

CURRENT DEVELOPED SITES CLOSED DUE TO THREE QUEENS FIRE

Kachess Campground

Owhi Campground

Owhi Boat Launch

Red Mountain Campground

Salmon la Sac Campground

Cle Elum River Campground

Cayuse Campground

Fish Lake Campground

Wish Poosh Campground, Day Use and Boat Launch

Speelyi Beach

East Kachess Group Site

Salmon la Sac Trailhead

Cathedral Rock Trailhead

Deception Pass Trailhead

Pacific Crest Trail North Trailhead

Lake Lillian Trailhead

Mineral Creek Trailhead

Rachel Lake Trailhead

Davis Peak Trailhead

Pete Lake Trailhead

Silver Creek Trailhead