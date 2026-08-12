Dozens Of Roads & Trails Closed, Hundreds On High Alert As Three Queens Fire Grows With No Containment
A wildfire on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest in Kittitas County continues its steady burn as hundreds remain on high alert.
The Three Queens Fire was sparked by a lightning strike on July 15 about six miles west of Snoqualmie Pass near Hibox Lake, and has since grown to a currently-estimated size of 3,305 acres with no official containment as of Wednesday (Aug. 12) morning.
Dozens of homes and cabins in the areas of Lake Kachess and Cooper Lake are now under evacuation notices after the blaze increased in activity over last weekend (see full list of current closures below).
Numerous local roads and trails in the vicinity have also been closed due to the flames, which are burning primarily at a high elevation in sub-alpine fir and other timber.
Extreme fire behavior, austere terrain, and other hazards like rolling boulders and logs have made firefighting efforts on the ground challenging.
Crews with Northwest Complex Incident Management Team 13 are working around the clock to protect structures and build containment lines, while rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft are routinely performing diurnal aerial water drops on the fire.
There are currently a total of 209 personnel assigned to the blaze, along with multiple apparatus and aircraft.
Thus far, no structures are known to have been damaged or destroyed and no injuries have been reported.
CURRENT TRAILS CLOSED DUE TO THREE QUEENS FIRE
Little Kachess Trail 1312
Rachel Lake Trail 1313
Mineral Creek Trail 1331
Lake Lillian Trail 1332
Gold Creek Valley Trail 1314
Pete Lake Trail 1323
Thorp Creek Trail 1316
Knox Creek Trail 1315.1
French Cabin Creek Trail 1305
Little Joe Lake Trail 1330.1
Kachess Ridge Trail 1315
Red Mountain Trail 1330
Alaska Lake Trail 1314.1
Cooper River Trail 1327
Pacific Crest Trail #2000 – Snoqlualmie Pass to Deception Pass
Escondido Lake Trail 1320
Tired Creek Trail 1317
Waptus Pass Trail 1329
Lemah Meadows 1323.2
Waptus Burn Trail 1329.3
Polallie Ridge Trail 1309
Spinola Creek Trail 1310.1
Peggy’s Pond Trail 1375
Spade Lake Trail 1337
Trail Creek Trail 1322
Michael Lake Trail 1336
Cathedral Pass Trail 1345
Dutch Miller Gap Trail 1362
Lake Vicente Trail 1365
Deception Pass Trail 1376
Davis Peak Trail 1324
Kachess Ridge Trail 1315
Easton Ridge Trail 1212
Domerie Peak 1308
Spectacle Lake 1306
Glacier Lake 1360
CURRENT FOREST SERVICE ROADS CLOSED DUE TO THREE QUEENS FIRE
128
4822
4308
4824
4300
4826
4312
4828
4315
4824-115
4316
4832
4316-111
4832-136
4300-126
4900
4600
4930
4613
4934
4616
4936
4616-113
4948
4617
4832-114
4618
4832-146
4818
4832-142
CURRENT DEVELOPED SITES CLOSED DUE TO THREE QUEENS FIRE
Kachess Campground
Owhi Campground
Owhi Boat Launch
Red Mountain Campground
Salmon la Sac Campground
Cle Elum River Campground
Cayuse Campground
Fish Lake Campground
Wish Poosh Campground, Day Use and Boat Launch
Speelyi Beach
East Kachess Group Site
Salmon la Sac Trailhead
Cathedral Rock Trailhead
Deception Pass Trailhead
Pacific Crest Trail North Trailhead
Lake Lillian Trailhead
Mineral Creek Trailhead
Rachel Lake Trailhead
Davis Peak Trailhead
Pete Lake Trailhead
Silver Creek Trailhead
10 Tips to Prevent Wildfires from the US Department of Interior
Gallery Credit: ASHLEY SOLLARS