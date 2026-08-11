Brushfire Blackens Five Acres, Threatens Homes In East Wenatchee

Fire crews in the Wenatchee Valley acted quickly on Monday night to knock down a brushfire near the eastern shores of the Columbia River.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Chief Jon Perry tells KPQ News the blaze broke out at around 10 p.m. in the vicinity of U.S. Highways 2 & 97 and Northwest Cascade Avenue.

Perry says the flames spread rapidly through dry vegetation, prompting a second-alarm response from several fire agencies.

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The blaze reportedly threatened a number of nearby homes but no structures were damaged or destroyed.

The fire blackened about five acres before being brought under control.

Perry says about 30 apparatus and as many as four to five dozen firefighters responded to the blaze, whose cause remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.