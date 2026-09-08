Rollover Crash Injures Wenatchee Man On US-97 Near Omak

Rollover Crash Injures Wenatchee Man On US-97 Near Omak

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One person has injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Okanogan County on Monday morning.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 6:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 97 about a mile north of Omak when an SUV driven by 47-year-old Bryant D. Nolan of Wenatchee lost control, went off the roadway, and rolled.

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Nolan sustained significant injuries in the crash and was airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment.

Troopers say its not yet known what might have caused the wreck or if intoxicants played a role in the incident, which snarled traffic on the highway for several hours and remains under investigation.

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