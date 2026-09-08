Two Arrested After Dangerous High-Speed Pursuit Between Othello & Ritzville

Two out-of-state men are behind bars after police say the pair led them on a dangerous high-speed pursuit in Adams County late last week.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says it began on Friday (Sept. 4) afternoon when deputies attempted a traffic stop for a possible DUI on State Route 24 near its intersection with Bench Road in the Othello area.

Instead of stopping, the driver fled, leading deputies on a pursuit that covered approximately 40 miles on State Route 26 and U.S. Highway 395 (US-395) at speeds in excess of 110 mph.

When police attempted to deploy spike strips to disable to suspect's vehicle at the junction of US-395 and Paha-Packard Road west of Ritzville, the driver tried to evade them and ended up crashing into the highway's median, where both of the vehicle's occupants then fled on foot.

One of the suspects was located in the vicinity by deputies a short time later and arrested, while the other was detained at gunpoint by a citizen who'd witnessed the accident and taken into custody when law enforcement arrived.

The driver, 18-year-old Fedly Alfred, and his passenger, 26-year-old Kenny L. Facyson, both of Florida, were booked into the Adams County Jail, with Alfred facing charges of attempting to elude and hit-and-run, and Facyson facing charges of obstructing a law enforcement officer.