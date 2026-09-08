Mattawa Man Killed When Tractor Rolls Into Irrigation Canal

A Mattawa man is dead following an accident involving a tractor late last week.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 2:20 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 4) near the 23000 block of Road K Southwest in the Mattawa area when the tractor, operated by 49-year-old Ricardo Santos-Estrada, rolled from a dirt road into an irrigation canal.

Investigators say it appears the earthen edges of the canal caved in due to the weight of the tractor and trapped Santos-Estrada under the machine after it entered the canal.

Get our free mobile app

Santos-Estrada was fatally injured in the accident and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sheriff's officials say the Grant County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy this week to determine Santos-Estrada's exact cause and manner of death.