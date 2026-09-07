Traffic will be impacted for approximately the next 10 months at Grant Road and Nile Avenue in East Wenatchee, beginning Tuesday, September 8th.



Construction is getting underway on the Douglas County project to add a roundabout at the busy intersection.

Selland Construction is the general contractor on the federally funded project that will build a two-lane roundabout at the intersection of Grant Road and Nile Avenue. The work is intended to improve safety and traffic flow at this intersection.

Grant Rd is an arterial and serves as a freight route, connecting thousands of daily users from East Wenatchee to Pangborn Airport and industrial and farming areas. Nile Ave is a major collector providing a critical north/south route between 10th St NE and SR 28.

The roundabout project will include curb and gutter work, a sidewalk and shared use path, signage and striping, and stormwater and utility relocation. Construction is expected to be substantially complete by summer 2027.

What to Expect



Grant Road: Open to traffic, but reduced to one lane in each direction.



Nile Avenue: Closed to through traffic within the project limits. Access for local residents will be maintained. A detour will be in place on South Nevada Avenue and 2nd Street SE during the south phase of the project.

Selland Construction will be closing South Nile Avenue access at Grant Rd and reducing Grant Rd to one lane in each direction (right lane closed, both directions) between 1st St NE and 2nd St SE, beginning September 8th at 7:00 AM. A reduced 20 MPH speed limit will be in effect through the work zone. South Nile Avenue will be closed to through traffic at the Grant Rd intersection during this phase.

reducing (right lane closed, both directions) between A reduced 20 MPH speed limit will be in effect through the work zone. will be closed to through traffic at the Grant Rd intersection during this phase. Closure will remain in place until approximately October 16th, 2026

Local detours begin September 8th, 2026 Local detours begin September 8th, 2026

Motorists are advised to slow down and stay alert for construction activity and changing traffic patterns during the project.

The public can follow project updates and details via the Douglas County Transportation Project webpage: https://www.douglascountywa.gov/.../Grant-Road-and-Nile...



