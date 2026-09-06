Delays For Guardrail Repair Between Leavenworth And Coles Corner
Travelers on US 2 between Coles Corner and Leavenworth will encounter single-lane closures over a 14-mile stretch through Tumwater Canyon while Washington State Department of Transportation crews repair a guardrail damaged during the winter storms last year.
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Traffic will be controlled by automatic flaggers from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, through Friday, Sept. 11.
Check out WSDOT’s real-time travel map for the most up-to-date information on this and other projects.
The Weirdest Things Washington Drivers Saw On The Side Of The Road
We asked, and you answered, here's the top answers that our audience gave for the "Weirdest" things they've seen on the side of the road on their travels through the Evergreen State.
Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!