Delays For Guardrail Repair Between Leavenworth And Coles Corner

Delays For Guardrail Repair Between Leavenworth And Coles Corner

Photo Credit | WSDOT

Travelers on US 2 between Coles Corner and Leavenworth will encounter single-lane closures over a 14-mile stretch through Tumwater Canyon while Washington State Department of Transportation crews repair a guardrail damaged during the winter storms last year.

Large sections of pavement buckle and crumble along the shoulder of U.S. Highway 2 near Leavenworth—photo credit: Washington State DOT
Large sections of pavement buckle and crumble along the shoulder of U.S. Highway 2 near Leavenworth—photo credit: Washington State DOT
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Aerial view of damage to U.S. Highway 2 in Tumwater Canyon (photo credit: Washington State DOT)
Aerial view of damage to U.S. Highway 2 in Tumwater Canyon (photo credit: Washington State DOT)

Traffic will be controlled by automatic flaggers from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, through Friday, Sept. 11.

Check out WSDOT’s real-time travel map for the most up-to-date information on this and other projects.

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Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!

Filed Under: leavenworth, tumwater canyon, washington, wsdot
Categories: Articles, KPQ News, Local News

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