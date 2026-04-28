Front Street in Leavenworth is getting a facelift.

Why Leavenworth Is Fixing Downtown Hazards

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The City of Leavenworth said there are multiple trip hazards, and the general condition of the existing streetscape is poor. Public Works is addressing these concerns, which will require a series of short-term construction contracts over the summer to fix the issues.

Construction Schedule and Work Hours

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The street work is planned from May 18-29 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What Repairs Are Planned on Front Street

Proposed work includes replacing the concrete 'dance floor' in front of the gazebo, repairing the crosswalk, seal coating Front Street, addressing several locations with 'wavy' bricks, and repairing sidewalks.

Future Landscaping and Irrigation Improvements

Remaining work includes repairing the irrigation system and planting the landscape. The City said this work will proceed as the scope is refined.

The total cost of the project is projected to be $315,250.