Christmastown is a bit less Christmas-y this weekend.

Why the Village of Lights Is Dark This Weekend

READ MORE: Chelan County Declares State of Emergency

City of Leavenworth said that, due to the significant and ongoing impact of recent weather events in Leavenworth, the Village of Lights display in Front Street Park for Christmastown will not be illuminated this weekend.

Power Outages and Infrastructure Damage Across Leavenworth

The power grid is experiencing a wide-scale outage, with extensive damage throughout residential neighborhoods. Power is also out for Cascade Medical Center, though the emergency room is open with the help of generators. Trees and lights in Front Street park are severely damaged, and the Chamber of Commerce is assessing that damage.

“Leavenworth is known worldwide for its Willkommen spirit. Right now, we are prioritizing the safety and recovery of our community. We are facing unprecedented storm damage,” said Mayor Carl Florea. “We need some time to clear the debris and restore power to our homes and essential services. We deeply appreciate the support and understanding from our friends near and far. The lights and the welcome will be here through February, and we look forward to having you when we can do so.”

Impact on Local Businesses and Visitor Access

Multiple closures remain on city streets, county roads, and state highways, severely limiting access to Leavenworth. Recent rising water levels on the Wenatchee and Icicle Rivers have inundated the city infrastructure, leading to ongoing flooding concerns.

City Staff identified several damaged parking lots unable to accept vehicles. This is compromising hospitality resources, including local restaurants, food vendors, and delivery services.

When Christmastown Hopes to Reopen

Those planning a trip to Leavenworth this December are encouraged to visit leavenworth.org/emergency-resources to track the recovery. If you can't make it this month, the festive light display will be on through February.

The City hopes to have normal operations next weekend.