U.S. Highway 2 through Tumwater Canyon has reopened.

The stretch between Skykomish and Leavenworth reopened at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, restoring cross-state access for the first time since December 11th.

The highway had been closed for two months after historic flooding washed out several sections of roadway near Leavenworth.

Transportation officials say crews completed the work about a month ahead of schedule.

Additional permanent repairs are planned this summer and could require future closures.

