US Hwy 2 Reopening Between Skykomish & Stevens Pass Resort

Another stretch of U.S. Highway 2 (US-2) will soon be reopening for limited travel in the wake of a strong storm that damaged several sections of the road earlier this month.

FOURTEEN MILES OF US-2 REOPENING BETWEEN SKYKOMISH & STEVENS PASS

The Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) says the 14-mile stretch of US-2 between Skykomish (milepost 50) and the Stevens Pass Ski Resort (milepost 64) will be back open "by Sunday, Jan. 4," apparently implying that the reopening could occur anytime between now and the weekend.

This portion of US-2 has been shut down since Dec. 10, when flooding and mudslides caused by the storm damaged areas of the highway's pavement, guard railing, and other infrastructure.

Get our free mobile app

The 14-mile stretch will fully reopen in both directions but will close at the ski resort (milepost 64) at 6 p.m. daily as pilot cars continue operating as part of a temporary reopening on the east side of Stevens Pass from Coles Corner (milepost 85) to the resort. The highway will reopen at Stevens (milepost 64) at 6 a.m. daily.

DETOURS & A SEPARATE 14-MILE CLOSURE CONTINUE ELSEWHERE ON US-2

The east side reopening began on Monday, Dec. 29, utilizing a detour on the Chumstick Highway and State Route 207 to Coles Corner, as well as a pilot car for seven miles from Mill Creek Road (milepost 71) to the ski resort.

A separate 14-mile stretch of US-2 through Tumwater Canyon between Coles Corner and the west edge of Leavenworth (milepost 99) remains in effect and is expected to last for at least several months due to the severity of damage to the roadway in this area.

DOT CREWS WORKING AT FEVERED PACE TO GET US-2 REOPENED

DOT officials say with the exception of Christmas Day, crews have been working around the clock since the storm passed to clear debris, make temporary repairs, and conduct necessary inspections in an effort to try and get as much of the highway reopened in the shortest amount of time possible, while also making the safety of motorists their first priority.

In a news release issued by the DOT on Tuesday, its Northwest Region administrator Brian Nielsen said, “We know how important US-2 access is for the success and vitality of communities and businesses and we are pleased that the quick work from our maintenance crews, inspectors, and our contractor will allow us to open the road in a limited capacity. We will continue to repair the damage along US 2 from this historic storm.”

There is currently no estimated timeline for US-2's full reopening.