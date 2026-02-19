Man Accused Of Stealing Car From Mentally-Troubled Woman In Kittitas County

A Yakima County man has been charged with stealing a motor vehicle from a mentally-troubled woman in Kittitas County last spring.

The Ellensburg Daily Record says 55-year-old Dennis Allen Dobbs of Yakima has been accused of taking the 2020 Kia Forte' without permission from its owner at the Indian John Rest Area along Interstate-90 in May, 2025.

The Washington State Patrol responded to reports of the stolen vehicle and troopers reportedly discovered a woman sitting in the freeway's median when they arrived at the scene.

Court records indicate the woman was nearly struck by a passing car as she attempted to make contact with troopers, who learned she was experiencing suicidal thoughts at the time and provided proof that Dobbs had taken her car without permission via text messages.

The woman subsequently received a mental health evaluation and agreed to seek voluntary treatment, while troopers contacted Dobbs, who was ordered to return the woman's vehicle and appear in court to answer for charges that he took it without the her consent.