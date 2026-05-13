Law Enforcement Warning Public About Rise In Potentially Hazardous Fake Vaping Products

Authorities in Grant County are warning the public about an increase in the illegal sale of counterfeit vaping products that might contain synthetic cannabinoids.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the illicit products are being sold under familiar brand names, such as Blue Raz and Blue Lotus, and a variety of monikers as hemp and herbal alternatives that might look like legitimate products but are actually fakes.

Officials say some of these products could contain synthetic cannabinoids or concentrated THC that isn't specified as part of its ingredients on the packaging.

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They add that many of the products utilize sensational packaging, sweet flavors, and specific social media marketing which targets young adults.

To avoid purchasing and using potentially counterfeit products, authorities are recommending several steps, including:

Not purchasing vaping products from unofficial or unverified sources

Being skeptical and cautious of products without distinct manufacturer information on the packaging

Watching out for cloned packaging or products with unusually low prices

Talking with teens and young adults about the risks of counterfeit vaping products

Reporting suspicious products to local law enforcement

Health experts say synthetic cannabinoids and other non-sanctioned ingredients in counterfeit vaping products place the user at risk of serious health impacts.