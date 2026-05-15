Construction Bid For I-90 Hansen Road Overpass Rebuild To Be Awarded Next Week

The replacement of an overpass on Interstate-90 at Hansen Road will get one step closer to being realized next week.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT), the agency will be awarding a contract for the project next Wednesday, May 20.

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The heavily-traveled overpass has been closed since January when an inspection revealed extensive weathering and damages to its structural integrity.

The DOT initially assumed it would repair the damaged overpass but ultimately decided that a full replacement of the structure would be in the best interest of both the agency and the driving public.

Using funds that were reassigned from other planned projects, the DOT has been able to expedite the process to replace the Hansen Road overpass, with construction set to begin sometime in June or early July, and completion happening by late December.

The project is expected to cost between $15-$17 million.