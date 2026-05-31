Large Fuel Tanks & Outbuilding Destroyed By Fire During Strong Thunderstorm Near Ephrata

Several large fuel tanks and an outbuilding in Grant County have been reduced to ashes following an intense fire on Friday (May 29) night.

Officials with Grant County Fire District No. 13 say crews responded to reports of a structure fire at around 8:55 p.m. in the 6500 block of Road B Northwest near Ephrata, where they arrived to find three diesel tanks and an attached shop building fully ablaze.

A strong thunderstorm made conditions difficult for firefighters, who battled poor visibility and downed trees in both reaching and knocking down the blaze, which took several hours to achieve.

Crews reported the tanks contained approximately 15,000 gallons of diesel, which necessitated the use of about 350 gallons of fire extinguishing foam to put out.

Officials say firefighters also utilized roughly 22,000 gallons of water to douse the flames, which ended up laying waste to all of the tanks and the shop.

Fire crews were able to protect an adjacent residence and a large unattached shop building from being impacted by the blaze, which was also fought by members of Grant County Fire District No. 5.

Investigators say the inferno was likely sparked when a tree which had been downed by wind or lightning associated with the storm, fell and struck the tanks, igniting the fire.