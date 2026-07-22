Wrong-Way I-90 Driver Arrested For DUI Near Ellensburg

A wrong-way driver on a major freeway in Kittitas County led to one arrest and put police on high alert early Sunday.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle was spotted traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate-90 near the town of Kittitas at around 3:45 a.m.

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Sheriff's deputies and officers with the Ellensburg Police Department located the vehicle approximately six miles to the west and successfully conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, 21-year-old Logan D. Lisherness, was arrested and booked into the Kittitas County Jail for suspected DUI and reckless driving.

He has since bonded out in advance of an initial court appearance.