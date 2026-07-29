Firefighters Make Big Jump In Corralling Pearl Hill Fire Near Bridgeport, Now 81% Contained

Firefighters are rapidly gaining an advantage over a wildfire in Northern Douglas County.

The Pearl Hill Fire ignited last Saturday (July 25) near Sand Hill Road about 10 miles northeast of Bridgeport and is now listed at an estimated size of 8,058 acres with 81% containment.

A Level 2 Evacuation Notice remains in effect for residents on Road 28 Northeast from Roads J Northeast to Q Northeast (Fielder Road), as well as all roads to the north, including Roads K Northeast; L Northeast (Chalk Road); M Northeast; and 30 Northeast, as well as the areas of Brandt's Landing, and Dudley, Judson, and Lone Pine Lakes.

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State mobilization was ordered for the fire only hours after it broke out and there are currently a total of 103 personnel assigned to the blaze.

On Tuesday, crews continued their efforts to bolster containment lines and make direct aerial attacks on the flames using water and retardant drops.

Despite their remarkable progress in corralling the blaze, fire managers are concerned the flames could still spread in windy conditions which are predicted to impact the region this weekend.

So far, no structures have been damaged or destroyed and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.